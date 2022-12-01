Court Rules Against Biden Student Debt Relief Plan

Photo by The White House via CC Attribution 3.0

A federal appellate court in New Orleans has reportedly ruled against President Joe Biden's federal student debt relief plan, declining to overturn a lower court's decision to block the plan from implementation, according to The Hill.

The ruling, issued by the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th District, effectively halts President Biden's plan, which would grant debt relief to federal borrowers. The plan would grant up to $10,000 in relief for those who make less than $125,000 per year, with additional relief to those that were Pell Grant recipients.

The three-judge court ruled against the Biden administration, refusing to overturn the lower court, which had stated that Biden's plan overstepped his power as president by developing and enforcing the plan. Following the earlier ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals that also blocked the relief plan, the Justice Department last month asked the Supreme Court to consider the issue, with the hopes that the court would lift the decision to halt the plan.

That lawsuit was filed by six states: Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina.

Due to the ongoing legal considerations around the debt relief plan, President Biden announced last week that he would be extending the pause on federal loan payments through June of 2023, after previously stating that the pause would end at the conclusion of 2022.

