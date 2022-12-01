Colorado Election Worker Pleads Guilty in Election Tampering Case

Photo by Terri Sewell via public domain

An election worker in Colorado has pleaded guilty after she was accused of assisting in a security breach of voting equipment, The Associated Press reports.

Sandra Brown, 45, pled guilty to attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct, which are a felony and misdemeanor, respectively. She is one of two employees that are accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow the creation of a copy of an election equipment hard drive during an election equipment update in May of 2021.

Peters has repeatedly promoted conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election and voting equipment and had allowed the hard drive copy as part of a search for proof regarding former President Trump's claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Peters’ chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, also pleaded guilty earlier this year to similar charges. Both Knisley and Brown, as part of their agreements, will be required to provide testimony against Peters, who is accused of a long list of charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

State officials were made aware of the breach when a photo and video were posted online to social media and a conservative website that appeared to show confidential voting system passwords.

