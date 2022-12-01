New Poll Shows Herschel Walker Trailing in Georgia Runoff

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jyew_0jTwwbQA00
Photo byGeorgia Peanut Commission via CC Attribution 2.0

A new poll released Thursday shows that Democrat Raphael Warnock is holding a slight lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate runoff race, The Hill reports.

The poll, which was conducted by Emerson College and The Hill, shows that Warnock holds a slim two percentage point lead over Walker in the runoff race. 49% of voters have indicated that they will vote for Warnock, whereas only 47% have stated their support for Walker. A separate 4% of those polled indicated that they were undecided.

In the same poll, the undecided respondents were also asked which candidate they leaned their support towards, which gave Warnock a slight edge over Walker, 51%-49%. Respondents also showed that they believe Warnock would win the election, with 57% believing that the Democrat would prevail.

“Warnock’s base lies with voters under 50 — a 55% majority support him for re-election — whereas Walker holds a similar 55% majority among voters over 50,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “The early vote breaks for Warnock by about 29 points, 63% to 34%, whereas those who have yet to cast their ballot break for Walker by eight points 52% to 44%.” 

The Georgia Senate runoff is entering its final week before the election on December 6th. The runoff was required by Georgia law after neither candidate was able to reach at least 50% support during the general election.

The Emerson College poll was conducted November 28th-30th, with 888 likely voters responding. The margin of error was 3.2 percentage points.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Georgia Runoff# Herschel Walker# Raphael Warnock# 2022 Election

Comments / 13

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
39510 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Retired Army General Announces Run for Top Republican Position

Photo byU.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Eric Steen via Public Domain. Retired Army General Don Bolduc says that he is running for a top Republican position following his loss in a bid for U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Read full story
3 comments

Trump Hits Back at "Hoaxes & Scams," Says He Does Not Want to "Terminate The Constitution"

Former President Donald Trump has hit back at critics, saying that he never stated that he wanted to "terminate the Constitution" in a post to social media, The Hill reports. Trump, in a post to Truth Social, responded to the backlash he received for a post over the weekend where he appeared to suggest "terminating" the Constitution over his alleged claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Read full story
9 comments

House Republicans Investigating "Secret" Biden Oil Deal

House Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are reportedly investigating a "secret" oil deal between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia, according to The Hill.

Read full story
11 comments

Arizona Officials Certify 2022 Election as Legal Challenges Loom

Election officials in Arizona have officially certified the results of the 2022 election as Republicans have threatened to challenge the results in court, The Hill reports. The state certified the results of both of their high-profile races from the 2022 election, with Democrat Katie Hobbs defeating Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor, and Democrat Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters in the state's U.S. Senate race.

Read full story
4 comments

"GMA3" Anchors Taken Off Air Over Alleged Romantic Relationship

"GMA3" anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off air after the public disclosure of a romantic relationship between the two, CNN reports. ABC News, in an announcement to staffers Monday, says that Robach and Holmes would temporarily be taken off the air while executives at the network decide how to best handle the situation after reports emerged that the two anchors had a romantic relationship.

Read full story
8 comments

Fox News Parting Ways with Prominent Conservative Figure

Fox News is reportedly parting ways with Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, after she had regularly appeared on the network over the past few months, according to Variety.

Read full story

New Poll Shows Trump Trailing Liz Cheney and Ron DeSantis in Key Battleground State

A new poll taken in Utah appears to show that former President Trump is trailing both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Representative Liz Cheney as the hypothetical choice for president in 2024, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
6 comments

Prominent Republican Calls Trump "An Enemy of The Constitution"

Representative Liz Cheney called former President Donald Trump "an enemy of the Constitution" after he appeared to call for the "termination" of the Constitution in a post to social media, Politico reports.

Read full story
18 comments

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.

Read full story
4 comments

Potential Republican Presidential Candidate Cancels Walker Campaign Events

Mike Pompeo, who has been mentioned among possible candidates for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, canceled multiple campaign events with Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker earlier this week, according to Politico.

Read full story
3 comments

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.

Read full story
19 comments

Supreme Court Schedules Arguments on Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

The United States Supreme Court has announced a schedule on when it will hear arguments on whether the Biden Administration should be allowed to move forward with its Student Loan Relief Program, which is currently on hold after a lower court ruling.

Read full story

Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer

The Washington Post is one of many media outlets that are currently going through rounds of layoffs, and the word has come from the outlet that Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Sarah L. Kaufman is among the cuts.

Read full story
1 comments

Republican Governor Hospitalized

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with an illness that ended up being pneumonia, according to a statement from his office on Friday. Holcomb, 54, was hospitalized on Thursday, the statement from Erin Murphy, Governor Holcomb's press secretary, said.

Read full story
5 comments

Top Kamala Harris Staffer Leaving Position

A top staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris is leaving his job, according to reports on Friday. Jamal Simmons, who serves as communications director for Harris, is expected to leave the position next month after being in the role for about a year, according to Politico.

Read full story
14 comments

Infowars' Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy Following $1.4 Billion Ruling

Infowars founder Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports out on Friday. Jones, 48, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas following court decisions that ordered him to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to families of victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy. Jones had called the incident a hoax and the parents of the young victims "actors."

Read full story
6 comments

Judge Orders Arizona County to Certify Election Results

An Arizona county has certified the results of last month's midterm election after a judge ordered it to, according to The Washington Post. Cochise County, Arizona, officials had previously refused to certify the results, but Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley took away the option, telling the Board of Supervisors "you will canvass the election no later than 5 o'clock."

Read full story
3 comments

Kevin McCarthy Facing "Potentially Career-Ending Defeat"

As more members of the House of Representatives come out against Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker of the House, he is "at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat," according to Axios.

Read full story
18 comments

Herschel Walker Campaign Pleads for Money as Warnock Outspends Them "3 to 1"

Herschel Walker's campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff race has reportedly pleaded to donors to provide more funding as they claim they are being outspent "3 to 1" by Democrat Raphael Warnock's campaign, according to NBC News.

Read full story
13 comments

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.

Read full story
112 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy