New Poll Shows Herschel Walker Trailing in Georgia Runoff

Photo by Georgia Peanut Commission via CC Attribution 2.0

A new poll released Thursday shows that Democrat Raphael Warnock is holding a slight lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate runoff race, The Hill reports.

The poll, which was conducted by Emerson College and The Hill, shows that Warnock holds a slim two percentage point lead over Walker in the runoff race. 49% of voters have indicated that they will vote for Warnock, whereas only 47% have stated their support for Walker. A separate 4% of those polled indicated that they were undecided.

In the same poll, the undecided respondents were also asked which candidate they leaned their support towards, which gave Warnock a slight edge over Walker, 51%-49%. Respondents also showed that they believe Warnock would win the election, with 57% believing that the Democrat would prevail.

“Warnock’s base lies with voters under 50 — a 55% majority support him for re-election — whereas Walker holds a similar 55% majority among voters over 50,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “The early vote breaks for Warnock by about 29 points, 63% to 34%, whereas those who have yet to cast their ballot break for Walker by eight points 52% to 44%.”

The Georgia Senate runoff is entering its final week before the election on December 6th. The runoff was required by Georgia law after neither candidate was able to reach at least 50% support during the general election.

The Emerson College poll was conducted November 28th-30th, with 888 likely voters responding. The margin of error was 3.2 percentage points.

