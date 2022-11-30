Major Announcement Made in Formula One World

Photo by Morio via CC SA 3.0

Mattia Binotto, the team head of Formula One's Ferrari team has announced he is quitting the team, according to Reuters.

The decision was made in recent days.

It is reported that Binotto is currently negotiating the terms of the departure with executives. His contract was set to expire at the end of 2023.

The reporting was first made by Corriere della Serra, a publication that cited "a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann" as the reason for Binotto leaving the team.

Reuters notes that there are a number of possible replacements being discussed for Binotto, including Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna. Under that possibility, Vigna would take over on an interim basis.

Ferrari was quite successful in Formula One this year, as they won four races "but their early season promise fell away due to mechanical unreliability, strategy errors and driver mistakes. Ferrari ended the season second overall in the constructors' standings," Reuters notes.

Formula One has long been the most popular Motor Sports competition in the world, but has recently over the past couple of years gained in popularity in the United States and several other countries due to the popular Netflix series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive." The series debuted in 2019 and has had four seasons. It is one of the most popular shows ever to air on Netflix.

