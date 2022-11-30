Donald Trump Accuses Judges He Appointed of Going "ROGUE"

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

Former United States President Donald Trump is speaking out against conservative judges that he appointed, accusing them of going "ROGUE" once they get on the bench.

In a post on his Truth Social social networking platform, Trump said, "Many Republican Judges go out of their way to show they are beyond reproach, & will come down hard on people before them in order to prove they cannot be “bought” or in any way show favor to those who appointed them. People, including me, are oftentimes shocked by the lack of courage and wisdom shown.

"As soon as they get appointed, they go “ROGUE!” Democrat Judges are the exact opposite in attitude – Screw you, this guy appointed me, I’m a Democrat all they way, you don’t have a chance. So SAD!"

During his term in office from January 2017 through January 2021, Trump nominated three justices to the United States Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. All three were confirmed onto the court.

Mediaite notes a number of cases that courts, including the Supreme Court, ruled against the former president, including "last month, the court refused to intervene on his behalf after he sought relief in the Justice Department investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and club."

Trump is running for president again in 2024.

