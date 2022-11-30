Former Top Trump Ally Not Supporting Him Again Due to "Lack of Loyalty"

Photo by The White House via public domain

Lou Barletta, a former U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania, has announced he will not support former United States President Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential campaign due to what Barletta calls a lack of "loyalty" from Trump.

Mediaite notes that "Barletta was one of Trump's earliest allies in the House and he co-chaired Trump's 2016 campaign in Pennsylvania. During his final term in office, Barletta enthusiastically supported Trump and his policies."

In an interview with Politico, Barletta said "I'm not supporting him. I was one of his most loyal supporters in Congress. But loyalty was only a one-way street."

Politico notes that "Barletta may have personal reasons for ditching Trump. The former president endorsed his opponent in the GOP primary for governor in May."

Trump was the first major candidate to officially announce his intention to run for president in 2024, announcing in a speech earlier this month at Mar-a-Lago that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for a third time.

Other potential candidates are also expected to make their plans known in the coming months, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In recent polls, Trump and DeSantis are the two favorites for the nomination.

President Joe Biden is said to be spending the holidays discussing with his family whether he will run for president again.

