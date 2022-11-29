Kari Lake Accuses Democrats of "Threatening" Election Officials

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Arizona Republican Kari Lake has reaffirmed her refusal to concede in the state's gubernatorial race, claiming that her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, has been threatening election officials in an attempt to "steal" the election, Mediaite reports.

Kari Lake, speaking on The Charlie Kirk Show Tuesday, claims that Hobbs, the Arizona Secretary of State, has been "threatening" election officials, alongside "dirty attorneys with the Democrat party."

“I know in Cochise County, they’re threatening to not certify and they’ve got these, you know, dirty attorneys with the Democrat party down there threatening them. And Katie Hobbs, the Secretary of State, is threatening them — threatening them to certify what they know to be a bad election because she wants to steal this,” Lake said Tuesday.

“So she’s threatening Cochise County to certify. I wish that one person and one of these board of supervisors would stand up and say, ‘Then come on and arrest me. Bring it,'” Lake added.

After Cochise County refused to certify their election results on Monday, Hobbs has filed a motion in court to try and force the officials to certify their vote, allowing for Hobbs to then officially declare a victor in the state's elections.

Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick stated earlier this week that Hobbs will be required to approve the statewide canvass by next week, and will have to exclude Cochise County if they are not certified by that time. If they were to be left out, two races could possibly be flipped from Republican to Democrat, including a seat in the U.S. House.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.