Top CNN Anchor Says Network Has Never Had Liberal Bias

Top CNN anchor Don Lemon has rebuked claims of liberal bias at the network, saying that CNN has never had liberal bias in their reporting or programming, The Hill reports.

Lemon reportedly made the comments during an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert.

“I don’t think we ever were liberal,” Lemon replied. “What Chris is saying is that he wants Republicans, sensible Republicans. He wants us to hold people to account.”

The CNN anchor's comment made reference to CEO Chris Licht's new strategy for the network, which he says aims to provide quality journalism that is free from bias.

“So if you invite someone into your house, you want to make them comfortable,” Lemon said. “But by the nature of what we do, we have to hold people to account. That doesn’t mean we’re going liberal or conservative or whatever. It just means that we are doing what we do, and that’s good journalism.”

Lemon's role at CNN has grown over the years, as the anchor has continued to gain popularity for his primetime show which, during the Trump administration, was critical of the former president and his allies.

He moved from his primetime slot to help lead CNN's new morning news program, which has been one of the many changes Licht has brought to the network since taking over.

