Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

Photo by MSNBC via CC Attribution 3.0

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports.

Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.

Her commentary revolved around a package that had been sent to Nunes' office from Derkach while Nunes was still a ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The segment aired in March of 2021, when Maddow claimed that Nunes “refused to hand it over to the FBI, which is what you should do if you get something from somebody who is sanctioned by the U.S. as a Russian agent.”

Maddow's statement has been refuted by Nunes, who says that the package was only handled by Nunes and staff, and remained unopened before being delivered to the FBI. Nunes also says he sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr, notifying him of the package.

Nunes' attorneys claim that NBCUniversal was fully aware that he had delivered the package to the FBI when Maddow made her claim but decided to air the segment anyways. Nunes has been pursuing the lawsuit for the past year.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.