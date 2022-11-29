Arizona County Refusing to Certify Election

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

A county in Arizona is reportedly refusing to certify the results of the 2022 midterm election, citing concerns about the validity of the election, despite election officials repeatedly stating that there was nothing wrong with the state's count, The Associated Press reports.

The county in question, Cochise County, has refused to certify the results of the 2022 election by the deadline after passing Monday's deadline to certify. The refusal has quickly been challenged in court by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who also is the declared victor for the state's gubernatorial race against Republican Kari Lake.

In a letter last week, Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick stated that Katie Hobbs will be required to approve the statewide canvass by next week, and will have to exclude the votes from Cochise County if they are not certified by that time. If they were to be excluded, two races could possibly be flipped from Republican to Democrat, including a seat in the United States House of Representatives.

Hobbs' lawsuit has called for the Cochise County Superior Court to order county officials to certify the vote by Thursday. Arizona law requires election officials to approve the election canvass, and they could face criminal charges if they refuse.

Several Republicans who have refused to concede in the state have pointed towards issues in Maricopa County, where a glitch on Election Day slowed the counting of ballots in the county. Election officials have repeatedly stated that all ballots that were impacted by the glitch were eventually tabulated correctly.

