Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cfw48_0jRMGUlF00
Photo byGage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports.

“Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.

Capito, whose mother is a senator for the state of West Virginia, is currently part of the state's legislature, announcing his planned gubernatorial run shortly after winning a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He is also the chairman of the legislature's Judiciary Committee and has called himself the "architect of the first Republican supermajority" in state history.

The family has long roots in West Virginia politics, with Capito's grandfather, Arch Moore, the father of Shelley Moore Capito, serving six terms in the U.S. House, representing the state, as well as serving three terms as governor. His mother has served as a U.S. Senator since 2015. Prior to her senatorship, she also served in the U.S. House.

Capito is running for the position that is being vacated by current-Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, who is forced to leave the position due to term limits.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Shelley Moore Capito# Moore Capito# Jim Justice# West Virginia Governor

Comments / 12

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
39174 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

Washington, DC

Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer

The Washington Post is one of many media outlets that are currently going through rounds of layoffs, and the word has come from the outlet that Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Sarah L. Kaufman is among the cuts.

Read full story
Indiana State

Republican Governor Hospitalized

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with an illness that ended up being pneumonia, according to a statement from his office on Friday. Holcomb, 54, was hospitalized on Thursday, the statement from Erin Murphy, Governor Holcomb's press secretary, said.

Read full story
2 comments

Top Kamala Harris Staffer Leaving Position

A top staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris is leaving his job, according to reports on Friday. Jamal Simmons, who serves as communications director for Harris, is expected to leave the position next month after being in the role for about a year, according to Politico.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Infowars' Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy Following $1.4 Billion Ruling

Infowars founder Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, according to multiple reports out on Friday. Jones, 48, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas following court decisions that ordered him to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to families of victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy. Jones had called the incident a hoax and the parents of the young victims "actors."

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Judge Orders Arizona County to Certify Election Results

An Arizona county has certified the results of last month's midterm election after a judge ordered it to, according to The Washington Post. Cochise County, Arizona, officials had previously refused to certify the results, but Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley took away the option, telling the Board of Supervisors "you will canvass the election no later than 5 o'clock."

Read full story
1 comments

Kevin McCarthy Facing "Potentially Career-Ending Defeat"

As more members of the House of Representatives come out against Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker of the House, he is "at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat," according to Axios.

Read full story
14 comments
Georgia State

Herschel Walker Campaign Pleads for Money as Warnock Outspends Them "3 to 1"

Herschel Walker's campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff race has reportedly pleaded to donors to provide more funding as they claim they are being outspent "3 to 1" by Democrat Raphael Warnock's campaign, according to NBC News.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.

Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory

"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Read full story
2 comments

Tensions Building as Some House Republicans Plan to Reject McCarthy as Speaker

Tensions are reportedly building within the Republican Party, as a group of House Republicans has continued to state that they will not vote for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, raising the possibility that he would be unable to get the 218 votes needed to win the speakership, according to CNN.

Read full story

Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts

Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Barack Obama Mocks Herschel Walker During Warnock Campaign Speech

Former President Barack Obama mocked U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker's recent comments on vampires and werewolves during a campaign speech for Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, saying that Walker's comments "would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate,” The Hill reports.

Read full story
5 comments

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.

Read full story
4 comments

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.

Read full story
149 comments

Donald Trump Will Continue to Sue Twitter

Former President Donald Trump will continue to sue social media giant Twitter despite the fact that his account has been reinstated on the platform, according to a report in the Independent.

Read full story
8 comments
Indiana State

Top Senator Announcing Run for Governor

Senator Mike Braun of Indiana will run for governor of the state, according to new paperwork filed this week with the secretary of state. Politico has been reporting that Braun has been strongly considering the run for months, recently making the final decision to jump into the race.

Read full story

Soccer Legend Pele Hospitalized

Pele, the international soccer legend who "is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time," is currently hospitalized in Brazil as he continues to battle cancer, according to BNO News.

Read full story
5 comments

Senator Blocks Vote on 9/11 Victim Compensation Bill

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has decided to block a vote on a bill that would provide compensation to victims of the September 11th attacks, The Hill reports. Senator Cotton, a Republican, exercised his right to block a vote by unanimous consent, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had been trying to use in an attempt to fast-track the bill through the Senate. The House adopted the bill with overwhelming support earlier this year, with a final vote of 400 in support and 31 against.

Read full story
6 comments

Supreme Court to Review Key Biden Administration Plan

The Supreme Court has reportedly agreed to hear arguments in a review of the Biden administration's plan to forgive federal student debt, however, the justices have not revived the program after it was halted by a lower court and two appellate courts, according to The Hill.

Read full story
1 comments

Conservative Radio Host Bashes "Utterly Useless" Matt Gaetz

Conservative radio host Mark Levin lashed out at House Republicans on his radio show earlier this week, calling Representative Matt Gaetz and a group of GOP congressmen "utterly useless" for opposing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy