Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports.

“Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.

Capito, whose mother is a senator for the state of West Virginia, is currently part of the state's legislature, announcing his planned gubernatorial run shortly after winning a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He is also the chairman of the legislature's Judiciary Committee and has called himself the "architect of the first Republican supermajority" in state history.

The family has long roots in West Virginia politics, with Capito's grandfather, Arch Moore, the father of Shelley Moore Capito, serving six terms in the U.S. House, representing the state, as well as serving three terms as governor. His mother has served as a U.S. Senator since 2015. Prior to her senatorship, she also served in the U.S. House.

Capito is running for the position that is being vacated by current-Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, who is forced to leave the position due to term limits.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.