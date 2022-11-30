Kevin McCarthy Warns Democrats Could Win Speaker if Republicans "Play Games"

Photo by Voice of America via public domain

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, the party's nominee for Speaker of the House, has reportedly warned his fellow Republicans against "playing games" on the House floor, stating that Democrats could take Speaker if he is unable to get the party to vote together, The Hill reports.

Citing an interview McCarthy gave on Newsmax, The Hill reports that McCarthy warned skeptics of his, with the Republican nominee believing that Democrats would be able to put their expected nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, into the position.

“We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said Monday.

“And if we don’t do this right, the Democrats can take the majority. If we play games on the floor, the Democrats can end up picking who the Speaker is,” he added.

McCarthy has successfully earned the Republican nomination for Speaker, but some Republicans have already outright stated that they will not vote for him on the House floor, with many others not indicating which way they will vote.

With the Republican majority only being 222 to the Democrats' 213, the GOP will be unable to afford to have many missed votes, especially with Democrats all expected to vote for Jeffries, sans Rep. McEachin, who passed away on Monday. His seat is expected to be vacant for the January 3rd vote.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.