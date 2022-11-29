New Poll Shows Crucial Group Favoring Warnock in Georgia Senate Runoff

Photo by DeltaNewsHub via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A new poll recently released shows an incredibly close race in the Georgia senate runoff race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, with one crucial group showing a slight edge towards Warnock, The Hill reports.

The poll, which was conducted by FrederickPolls, COMPETE Digital, and AMMPolitical, shows that the two candidates are currently dead even with a 50/50 split, with only a week to go before the December 6th election.

However, while both candidates have support from their respective parties, independent voters are currently favoring Democrat Raphael Warnock by four percentage points, which could prove to be a crucial factor in the upcoming election. The margin of error for the new poll was 3.1 percentage points.

Polls between the two candidates have continuously been close throughout the election process, with the runoff being required after neither of the two were able to get the necessary 50% of the vote in the general election. By Georgia law, the race then had to head to a runoff election.

The tight contest would allow Democrats to expand their majority in the Senate, were they to be victorious, whereas Republicans would gain a crucial seat, allowing them to make it more difficult for Democrats to conduct their agenda in the next Congress.

The new poll also indicates that around 97% of Georgia voters have already decided which candidate they will be voting for. Early voting has already begun in the state, with an estimated quarter of a million people participating.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.