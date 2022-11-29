Famed Television Star Dies

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.

Gilyard was best known for roles in television series such as "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Matlock," as well as movies such as "Die Hard" and "Top Gun."

The news of Gilyard's death was announced on Monday by The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard was a film and theater professor.

Deadline notes that Gilyard spent more than 30 years in the entertainment business. His first film role was in 1986's "Top Gun" as Sundown, followed by his role in 1989's "Die Hard" as Theo.

Fans of 90s television may remember Gilyard for memorable roles in "Matlock," where from 1989 through 1993, he played private investigator Conrad McMasters; as well as from 1993 through 2001, when he starred alongside Chuck Norris as Jimmy Trevette in "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Deadline notes that "in 2020, Gilyard reprised the role of Die Hard’s Theo in a super-sized commercial for Advanced Auto Parts celebrating its acquisition of the DieHard battery brand. The advert featured Bruce Willis’ legendary hero John McClane as well as cameos by De’voreaux White, who played limo driver Argyle, and Gilyard. At the time, Gilyard told Nevada Public Radio the experience had been “surreal.”

