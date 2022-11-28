Former President Heading to Georgia to Campaign

Photo by Pete Souza via CC 3.0

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will return to Georgia this week to campaign for Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, according to an announcement made Monday.

In the announcement, it read, "on Thursday, December 1, President Barack Obama will return to Atlanta to campaign with Reverend Raphael Warnock and encourage Georgians to cast their ballots during the final days of early in-person voting for the run-off election.

"following the previous event with President Obama, rally-goers signed up to complete hundreds of door knocking shifts."

Early voting is underway for the December 6 run-off election between Sen. Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Neither candidate obtained the necessary 50 percent in the general election earlier this month to avoid the run-off and win outright.

Warnock holds the edge as he led in general election voting, but Walker has been campaigning hard, regularly appearing on media such as Fox News, including with surrogates like Texas Senator Ted Cruz and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

No matter the result of the run-off, Democrats will be in control of the chamber once again, as they currently hold 50 seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaker in her position as president of the senate.

However, a victory in Georgia will allow Democrats to not have to rely on having all 50 Democrats agree on a bill, and can afford at least one defection, such as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

