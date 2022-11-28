Top Democrat Announces He Will Not Run For President in 2024

Photo by The White House via Public Domain

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, tells Politico that he does not intend to run for President of the United States in 2024, even if President Biden elects not to run for re-election.

When asked if he plans to run in 2024, Newsom responded, "the answer is no." He went on to say "I've told everyone in the White House, from the Chief of Staff to the first lady."

Newsom does, however, have thoughts on the 2024 race, as he says that he hopes that Joe Biden announces that he will once again run for president. "He not only beat Trump once, I think he can beat him again. I hope he runs. I'll enthusiastically support him."

Newsom says he is hoping that Biden announces in early 2023 that he will once again run, according to Axios.

There has been reporting that Biden, who turned 80 this month, would take time over the holiday season to gather with his family to determine whether he will run or not. He has previously stated that he plans to, as long as his health is good.

As far as opponents to Biden, former President Donald Trump has already announced his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination, and musician Kanye West announced in a video last week that he also intends to run. West ran in 2020 as a third-party candidate under his own party.

