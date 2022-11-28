Top Republican Senator Says Trump's Dinner "Encourages" "Racist Antisemites"

Photo by DOD via Public Domain

Louisiana United States Senator Bill Cassidy has spoken out against former President Donald Trump following a dinner at Mar-a-Lago that Trump had with musician Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

In a tweet on Monday, Cassidy said "President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party."

The New York Times says that Fuentes is "an outspoken antisemite and racist who is one of the country’s most prominent young white supremacists."

The dinner took place Friday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. West traveled to Mar-a-Lago and brought along Fuentes, according to West.

West says he traveled to the club to ask Trump to be his Vice Presidential nominee in the 2024 election. Trump and West are the two candidates who have publicly announced their intention to run for the presidency in 2024.

Aaron Blake of the Washington Post notes that Cassidy was one of the seven Republican votes to convict former President Trump in his impeachment trial following January 6. Blake notes that Cassidy is not up for re-election until 2026.

In a statement, Trump said, "“Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.