Top Trump Ally Announces Run for RNC Chairman

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has officially announced his candidacy for chair of the Republican National Committee, according to a video provided by Recount.

Speaking on "War Room" with former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon, Lindell said, "I am 100% running for the RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel. 100 percent, I'm all in Steve. One of the things that one of the big donors said to me, he said, Mike, he said everybody wants you to be head of the RNC, some of them just don't know it yet."

Former President Donald Trump had endorsed his potential candidacy for the position, according to the Recount.

Lindell will be running against current RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, as well as other potential challengers. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who ran for New York Governor this year, has also been reaching out to allies about a possible run for the position.

Lindell had previously said he would run for the position, "God willing."

As we previously noted, Lindell has previously criticized McDaniel for not working to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"How dare the RNC try and stop this case from getting to the Supreme Court. Shame on you, RNC! You are worse than [Fox News] now!" he said last November. "You can't tell me why Ronna McDaniel, the head of the RNC, made a statement saying Biden won three days before this Supreme Court complaint was supposed to go to the Supreme Court."

