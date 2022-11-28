CNN Makes Major Personnel Announcement

Photo by Ayush/Flickr

CNN has named their newest Chief White House Correspondent, announcing Monday that Phil Mattingly would take the position, according to Deadline.

The need for a new Chief White House Correspondent arose due to the former Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins being named as an anchor on the new "CNN This Morning" morning show with Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow.

Mattingly, who joined CNN in 2015, most recently served as senior White House Correspondent covering President Joe Biden. Prior to that, he covered Capitol Hill as a congressional correspondent. Deadline notes that Mattingly " joined the network in 2015 and covered Republican candidates on the campaign trail, including Chris Christie, John Kasich, and Donald Trump. On the White House beat, he broke news including Biden’s plans to sanction Vladimir Putin, details on a multinational effort to target Russian supply chains, and developments on the president’s OPEC negotiations."

Collins became a White House Correspondent for CNN during the Trump administration and was promoted to Chief White House Correspondent at the beginning of the Biden administration.

As part of the moves, CNN has also promoted White House correspondent MJ Lee to senior White House Correspondent. Deadline notes that Lee previously. "broke stories on the baby formula shortage, student loan debt forgiveness, and public health emergencies. She joined the network in 2015 and was previously based in the New York bureau, and covered Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and later Biden’s general election campaign and transition."

Reporter Priscilla Alvarez is also now becoming a CNN White House Correspondent.

