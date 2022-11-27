GOP Congressman Calls for Opposition to "Democrat Bills" That Help Ukraine

Photo by The Presidential Office of Ukraine via CC Attribution 4.0

GOP Congressman Mike Turner has called for Congress to avoid passing any "Democrat bills" that would help Ukraine, criticizing the high price tags of bills used to aid the country in their war with Russia, The Hill reports.

Representative Turner made the comments while on ABC's "This Week," speaking to co-anchor Martha Raddatz. He says that he has personally told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he will have bipartisan support for bills to help the country in the next Congress, but added that Republicans would need to be paying closer attention to the amount being spent.

“We don’t need to pass $40 billion, large Democrat bills … to send $8 billion dollars to Ukraine,” Turner said. “It’s been very frustrating, obviously, even to the Ukrainians, when they hear these large numbers in the United States as the result of the burgeoned Democrat bills.”

The Republican also stated that Congress will make sure that Ukraine "gets what they need" in terms of critical weapons such as air support.

Republicans were able to retake control of the House of Representatives during the 2022 midterms, but since Democrats were able to retain the Senate, the two parties will need to come to an agreement if aid to Ukraine is to be passed.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration had asked Congress for an extra $37 billion for Ukraine, while Republicans have increasingly been critical of the amount being spent in aid.

