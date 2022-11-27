Officials Release New Details on Arizona Election Day Glitches

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Election officials in Arizona have released more information related to the malfunctions that occurred during Election Day in the state's most populous county, The Hill reports.

Maricopa County election official Bill Gates, a Republican, says that the county has released new data regarding malfunctions at the voting centers, confirming that the malfunctions had been confirmed at 43 of their 223 locations, but added that the total number could be as high as 63.

“Our response is available for the public to read in its entirety and details how Maricopa County followed state and federal laws to ensure every voter was provided the opportunity to cast a ballot,” Gates said in a statement.

Kari Lake's campaign, which has refused to concede in the state's gubernatorial race, has disputed the election, specifically pointing towards these malfunctions as reason to believe some votes had not been counted correctly. Lake's campaign has alleged that up to 118 voting locations had been impacted.

Lake has also claimed that the malfunctions had caused massive wait times at locations in Maricopa County, but county officials say that the wait times at the majority of locations peaked at 15 minutes or less, with 207 of the locations not exceeding an hour wait at any point.

Gates has vowed to certify the election's results in Maricopa County by the state's Monday deadline. And has maintained that the ballots cast were correctly taken and tabulated.

