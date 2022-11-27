Trump Bashes "Political Hitman" Special Counsel and "Weaponized" Justice Department

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Former President Donald Trump, in a post to Truth Social, called the special counsel appointed to lead the investigation into Trump a "political hitman" who "shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI," The Hill reports.

Trump made the post Sunday, criticizing Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president.

“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI, which are stuffed with, and listening to, Radical Left ‘MONSTERS,’ who will cause difficulties for our Country the likes of which we have not seen before,” Trump wrote.

Smith's appointment was announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland just three days after Trump announced that he would be running for president again in 2024.

He will be leading the investigations into Trump's involvement on January 6th, as well as his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, which were found at the Florida estate by the FBI earlier this year.

Trump also posted on Truth Social, lashing out at the Justice Department, calling for the department to investigate Hunter Biden and Christopher Steele.

“The ‘Justice’ Department is CORRUPT. Offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to lie about me, paid Russian a fortune to ‘get Trump,’ told Facebook not to mention the Hunter Biden Laptop before the Election, ‘it was Russian disinformation,’ when they KNEW it was not. Is Trump Hater Jack Smith going to investigate that?” Trump wrote.

