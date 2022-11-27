Top Republican Says GOP Needs to "Move Beyond the Trump Era"

Photo by U.S. Air Force via public domain

In an interview, Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says that the GOP needs more voices of "reality" and that it is time for the party "to move beyond the Trump era," The Hill reports.

Governor Hutchinson made the comments while on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, speaking to co-anchor Dana Bash. Hutchinson was critical of Trump, saying that he supports others who have spoken out about the former president, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

“We need more of those voices, not fewer. And I expect those voices to increase,” he said. “And it shouldn’t be in a harsh … tone. It should be in a voice of reality, that this is exactly where we are as a party and where we need to go to reach out to those independents and expand the base of the party and move beyond the Trump era.”

Hutchinson went on to also criticize Trump for his dinner with Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as well as the former president's candidate choices in key races, saying many of the losses were explainable by the type of candidate the party had put forward.

“We can’t have candidates that win a primary, but lose November,” Hutchinson said. “You can’t have a candidate that can’t attract suburban voters and independents. And so everyone has recognized that now.”

