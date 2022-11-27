Trump Lashes Out at "Seriously Troubled" Ye "Who Just Happens to be Black"

Photo by Official White House Photo via public domain

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, calling him a "seriously troubled man who just happens to be black" following backlash for Trump's inner with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Fox News reports.

The former president made the comments on Ye in a post to Truth Social, Trump's social media website. In the post, Trump says he helped the rapper, who he says was "decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me."

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice’," Trump wrote in the Saturday post to his Truth Social account. "He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

Trump has been heavily criticized following the dinner at Mar-a-Lago, with Republicans and several prominent Jewish leaders condemning him for meeting with Ye, who has made several recent anti-semitic comments, and Fuentes, who has denied the existence of the Holocaust.

Following the dinner, Ye posted a video regarding the meeting, saying that Trump was "caught off guard" that he "walked in with intelligence."

"He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail, and that he didn’t do it for Kim, but he did it for me," Ye said of the meeting. "But then he goes on to say that Kim [Kardashian] is a [bleeped out profanity] and you could tell her I said that. And I was thinking like, that’s the mother of my children."

