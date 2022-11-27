Prominent Republican Says Trump "Needs Better Judgement" Following Controversial Dinner

Photo by Ali Shaker via public domain

In an interview Sunday, GOP Congressman James Comer says that former President Donald Trump "needs better judgment in who he dines with" following reports that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, The Hill reports.

In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. Comer told Chuck Todd that he "would not take a meeting with that person," alluding to Fuentes, adding "I wouldn't take a meeting with Kanye West, either."

Trump hosted both Ye and Fuentes at his estate in Florida last week. Fuentes has been labeled a white nationalist by the Justice Department, and Ye has been embroiled in controversy following anti-semitic comments.

The criticism comes as several Republicans have cast doubt on former President Trump's ability to survive a primary challenge, were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to decide to run against Trump. The questions have only grown louder following the results of the 2022 midterm elections, where Republicans underperformed in several key races, and were unable to take control of the Senate from Democrats. Republicans were able to take back control of the House of Representatives, but with a slimmer majority than anticipated by many.

DeSantis meanwhile, was able to comfortably win in his reelection bid for Florida governor, prompting some within the party to voice support for him in opposition to Trump. DeSantis has not indicated whether or not he will pursue a 2024 presidential bid.

