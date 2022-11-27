Elon Musk Announces Support for DeSantis in 2024 Presidential Election

Photo by Heisenberg Media via CC Attribution 2.0

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that he would support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election, were DeSantis to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, The Hill reports.

Musk stated his intention to support DeSantis in a tweet, responding to a Twitter user's question. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” he said.

The comments came amid a string of replies to an article posted by a conservative news outlet discussing Musk's decision to allow Donald Trump back onto Twitter. Trump's account has been reinstated to the popular social media site, but the former president has not used the account since.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service,” Musk said. “Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”

Musk's apparent support for the Florida governor comes as several within the Republican Party have questioned Trump's ability to win the presidency following Republican's disappointing midterm performance, especially in races with Trump-backed candidates. The former president announced his intention to run for president in 2024 earlier this month.

