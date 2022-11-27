Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Photo by Jose Manuel Mazintosh via CC SA 2.0

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports.

Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

Over the course of her illustrious career, Moore produced three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Fame” and “Flashdance ... What A Feeling," with the latter spending six weeks atop the chart.

She also came out with pop hits such as "Out Here On My Own” and “Why Me?”

Moore began her career on Broadway, appearing in the touring show for the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," among several other smaller roles.

However, Moore burst onto the scene with her role in the hit movie "Fame," where she co-starred alongside Debbie Allen, Paul McCrane, and Anne Meara. She was also responsible for the hit movie's title song, which led to her nomination for an Academy Award for best original song.

Moore went on to perform “Flashdance ... What a Feeling" for the movie "Flashdance," which starred Jennifer Beals. The song was an instant hit, winning her the Oscar for best original song.

