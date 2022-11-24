New Poll Shows Liz Cheney Ahead of Ted Cruz in 2024 Support

Photo by U.S. Senate via Public Domain

A new Emerson College poll out this week shows some surprising numbers in the current ranking of possible 2024 Republican candidates for president.

The poll was conducted on November 18 and November 19 among Republican voters. The voters are asked "who would you be most likely to vote for in the Republican primary or caucus in 2024?"

Possible names given include former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, outgoing Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Secretary Nikki Haley.

As would be expected, former President Trump and Governor DeSantis rank first and second in the poll, although this poll shows Trump having a lead by a much larger margin than some other polls, with 55.1 percent to Ron DeSantis' 24.8 percent.

There is a large drop-off to Mike Pence's 7.8 percent, and then the bottom tier include Liz Cheney at 3.6 percent and Ted Cruz at 3.4 percent.

The fact that Cruz comes in in this poll lower than Cheney should be considered somewhat of a surprise, as Cruz was the runner-up for the 2016 Republican nomination. Rep. Cheney lost her primary in Wyoming earlier this year after voting to impeach Trump in January of last year and then serving on the January 6 Committee in the House of Representatives.

Of the mentioned possible candidates, only Trump has so far announced his intention to run.

