U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage Threat

United States Senators have been briefed on a Chinese espionage threat as "hundreds of Chinese-manufactured drones have been detected in restricted airspace over Washington, D.C. in recent months," according to Politico.

The drones which are made by DJI, a Chinese corporation, have "geofencing" technology that can keep them from being used in restricted locations, but according to Politico, they are "being manipulated by users with simple workarounds to fly over no-go zones around the nation's capital."

Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio tweeted on Wednesday that "Senators have been briefed on an alarming Chinese espionage threat stemming from Beijing-funded drones hovering in restricted airspace over the Capitol, White House and Pentagon."

Desiderio goes on to say that the Senate Intelligence Committee is being kept updated with regular updates on the threat and the "counter-intelligence risks," while other committees, such as Homeland Security and Commerce, have received more general briefings on the situation.

U.S. officials currently do not believe that the drones are being directed by the Chinese government, but they believe that they pose a security and espionage risk nonetheless.

Rachel Stohl, vice president of research programs at the Stimson Center, told Politico, "this is part of a trend of commercial drones for potentially nefarious reasons. We're seeing in conflict zones, in other theaters, the resilience and use of commercial drones."

She notes that "these may be just innocent data collection -- or really just looking around, seeing what's happening -- and not in a systemized way. But the potential, of course, is that they eventually could be more dangerous."

