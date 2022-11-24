Joe Biden Believes He Is The Only Democrat Who Could "Vanquish" Trump

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC, White House via Public Domain

President Joe Biden is telling those close to him that he believes "he might be the only Democrat who could vanquish Trump again," according to Politico.

Biden has reportedly been making the comments as he contemplates whether to run for a second term as President of the United States in 2024. He is expected to have serious discussions with his family about whether another presidential run is a good idea over the upcoming holiday season.

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley tells Politico "why would he get out now? He has no successor and what matters here is Trump. Joe Biden is seen as the Donald Trump slayer and many Democrats think he can do it again."

Despite Biden's belief, age is not on his side. The president turned 80 years old this month, and he is the oldest person ever to hold the office of president.

It is not clear who would be the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination if Biden decided to step aside and not run for re-election, although Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New Jersey Governor Cory Booker, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg are considered possible candidates.

Democratic leadership has been on the older side, as long-time Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi is 82, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is 71, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is 83.

