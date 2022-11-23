Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN Employees

Photo by CNN International via Public Domain

Cable news outlet NewsNation, a rival of CNN, has put up billboards in Atlanta near the global headquarters of CNN in an attempt to recruit CNN employees that have been laid off, according to multiple reports.

At least one billboard was spotted by Next TV near the Atlanta CNN Center. The billboard for NewsNation reads "we're hiring." The billboard is 15-foot by 70-foot and has pictures of NewsNation hosts Chris Cuomo, Ashleigh Banfield and Dan Abrams. Cuomo and Banfield both worked as anchors at CNN previously and Abrams worked at rival MSNBC.

The decision by NewsNation comes amid reports that CNN is about to undergo a massive round of layoffs in an ongoing attempt to cut the budget of the cable news outlet following the implementation of new ownership in Warner Bros. Discovery.

Barrett News Media reports that NewsNation is planning to hire at "at least 100 additional staff members in the coming year and air news programming 24 hours a day by 2024." NewsNation currently has live news programming each morning from 6 a.m. ET through Noon ET, and then from 5 p.m. ET through 11 p.m. ET.

NewsNation's election coverage this year was anchored by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert with commentary from political analysts and experts including Chris Stirewalt, the long-time Fox News decision desk chief who was laid off following the 2020 election.

