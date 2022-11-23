Conservative Analyst Calls Trump Decision a "Selfish Mistake"

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Conservative political analyst and commentator Brandon Tatum is speaking out against former President Donald Trump's apparent decision not to rejoin Twitter despite new Twitter chief Elon Musk having reinstated his popular @RealDonaldTrump account.

Tatum, speaking on his "The Office Tatum Show," called the decision a "selfish mistake." The quotes were reported by Barrett Sports Media.

"If you want to have a fighting chance in this next election and to win the hearts and minds of American people, you need to be on every single social media platform that you can possibly be on. Hundreds of millions of people that never liked you will see your content and potentially a few people will flip. It will be a selfish mistake by Donald Trump to not go on Twitter because of a business move," Tatum said.

He continued, "one reason that Donald Trump did very well in the 2016 election is because he used to go right to the American people. Get your butt back on Twitter and I think you will see an increase in free advertising," Tatum said.

Trump has resisted returning to Twitter since his account was un-banned last weekend following a Twitter poll where Musk asked if Trump should be reinstated. Trump has said several times in recent months that he would not be returning to Twitter even if he was re-instated, electing instead to stay on his own Truth Social social media platform.

The platform was launched earlier this year.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.