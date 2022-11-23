CNN Cancels Another Top Show

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omBGa_0jLmgpxi00
Photo byGreg Hernandez via CC 2.0

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."

The news was confirmed by host Lisa Ling herself. The ninth season of the hit CNN program will begin on November 27, and the series will officially end at the end of that six-episode run.

"I was hoping to get to 10 seasons, but we fell short of that. I would like to do many, many more seasons, especially right now, when we are existing in bubbles and we follow people who espouse what we believe. In some ways, we've cut ourselves off from really getting to know people who might be different or think differently than we do," Ling told the outlet.

The show, in which Ling "often embeds herself in situations to report on the margins of American society," debuted in 2014 and was part of the CNN Original Series documentary slate, which included "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." Bourdain died in 2018.

CNN CEO Chris Licht has announced major budget cuts coming to the cable news outlet, including layoffs. He recently also announced that CNN would no longer be commissioning documentaries from outside production companies. He instead wants to look at producing all long-form content in-house.

