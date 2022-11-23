Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

Photo by Mike W via CC SA 2.0

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline.

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.

The multi-talented Johnson “is best known as the guitarist for British band Dr Feelgood, whose R&B-influenced pub-rock style relied heavily on Johnson’s choppy guitar stylings, who. They had a number one UK album in 1976, Stupidity, but Johnson left the band a year later. He would go on to join Ian Drury and the Blockheads and release his own material, including a 2014 album with The Who’s Roger Daltrey,” according to Deadline.

He also had a well-known acting credit in the legendary television series “Game of Thrones,” where he played mute knight Ser Ilyn Payne, an executioner who serves the king.

Johnson was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and given less than a year to live. He later received surgery to remove a tumor and was, against all odds, declared cancer free.

Johnson’s cause of death was not immediately revealed by his family or representatives.

