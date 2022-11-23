"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Photo by Public Domain

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90.

Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.

Deadline notes, “A prolific child actor of the 1930s and ’40s, Kuhn is best remembered for his role as Gone with the Wind‘s Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes (Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland). In his most memorable scene, Kuhn tearfully reacts to Melanie’s death by asking his father: “Where is my mother going away to? And why can’t I go along, please?”’

His career in the film industry was brief, and it was over by the mid-1950s as he left the business in 1956.

The report indicates how Kuhn shared the screen with “some of Hollywood’s greatest Golden Age stars.” He starred in “Juarez” with Bette Davis and starred with John Wayne in “Red River” where he played the child version of John Wayne’s character’s adopted son.

Upon leaving the business in his 20s, he spent his career working in the flight industry, working for American Airlines and airports.

He stayed involved with the community, however, as he “often visited film festivals and conventions to greet fans of “Gone with the Wind.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment, and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.