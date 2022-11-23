CNN Staffer Fired For Apparent Pro-Hitler Tweet

Photo by Ayush/Flickr

A CNN staffer has been fired from the cable news outlet after he tweeted apparent support of Adolf Hitler, according to Daily Mail.

Idris Mukhtar Ibrahim was working as a freelance producer at CNN, where he covered “a range of international stories … including Israel,” the Daily Mail reports.

An Israeli media watchdog found a tweet from July 13, 2014, where Ibrahim tweeted, “I have shifted to team Germany after finding out that Messi supports Israel #TeamHitler.”

Ibrahim just days later also tweeted, “Hamas is the modern day freedpm (sic) fighters, they definding (sic) their land, Yes they are entitled to armed struggle.”

Once the tweets were unearthed, he was let go by CNN.

In a statement to the media, including Fox News, CNN stated that “Idris was employed as a freelancer by CNN. We were not aware of these tweets, which were published before we began working with him. We have informed him that we will not be working with him in the future.”

Ibrahim put out a statement of apology for the tweets, which he called “ignorant and hurtful.”

“I regret having done so and unreservedly apologize for the pain my words caused, especially to the Jewish Community. They were offensive, and I must take responsibility. I was young, new to social media, and blurted out inconsiderately. I am not a hateful person and I have learnt and evolved a lot in that time.”

Ibrahim began working with CNN International in 2015.

