New Poll Shows 79% of Republicans Support MAGA

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

A new Quinnipiac Poll out this week shows that nearly 8 in 10 Republicans, or 79 percent, “consider themselves supporters of the MAGA movement, while 16 percent do not.”

The new poll asked a variety of questions about the 2024 election and possible candidates, including Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Joe Biden.

Asked about whether former President Donald Trump has had a positive or negative impact on the Republican Party, 55 percent of Americans believe Trump has had a mainly negative impact, while 37 percent believe he has had a mainly positive impact. Among Republicans, they believe 70% to 24% that he has had a mainly positive impact.

Asked whether it is a good thing or bad thing that former President Trump is once again running for president in 2024, 62% of Republicans believe it is a good thing, while 27% believe it is a bad thing. Overall, 57% of Americans believe it is a bad thing.

Asked whether they want to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis run for the Republican nomination in 2024, 60 percent of Republicans say yes, while 26 percent say no.

This poll shows that in a hypothetical race between Trump and DeSantis, Republicans are split on who they support, with 44 percent of Republicans preferring Trump and 44 percent preferring DeSantis.

As to whether Democrats want President Joe Biden to run for president again in 2024, 51 percent answered yes, while 36 percent answered no.

