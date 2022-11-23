Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face Impeachment

Photo by Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to resign.

McCarthy made the call during a press conference on Tuesday at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

“our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty. This is why today, I am calling on the secretary to resign. He cannot and must not remain in that position. If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure will determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry.”

In the same press conference, McCarthy, who was chosen by House Republicans as their leader, said “after January 3, no longer will members have to come down to the border to tour. We will hold our hearings at the border so Democrats can no longer hide from the crisis they created.”

When asked by a reporter what specific crimes Secretary Mayorkas would be investigated by House Republicans for, McCarthy said, “the orders, lying to the American public, withholding ICE from doing their job, not following through on what the laws on the books are today. We never do impeachment for political purposes. We’re having an investigation. We know exactly what Secretary Mayorkas has done. We’ve watched it across this nation. Something that has never happened before. We watched him time and again before a committee say this border is secure, and we can’t find one border agent who agrees with him, so we will investigate. If that investigation leads to an impeachment inquiry, we will follow through.”

