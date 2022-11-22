Famed Beatles Director Dies

Photo by United Press International via public domain

Award-winning director Geoff Wonfor has reportedly died at the age of 73, according to The Associated Press.

Wonfor, who achieved widespread acclaim for his role in directing "The Beatles Anthology" documentary series, reportedly died in Newcastle, England. No further details about his death were immediately released, but the death has been confirmed by his daughter.

The acclaimed documentary series, released in the mid-1990s, was an eight-part series that covered the iconic band. The groundbreaking series combined archived footage with new interviews with all of the surviving members. The series also brought in commentary from John Lennon, who had been killed in 1980. All told, the creation of the series took four and a half years.

The series brought a new wave of interest into the already wildly popular band, and also earned Wonfor and co-director Bob Smeaton a Grammy for best long-form music video.

During his illustrious career, Wonfor also included “Band Aid 20,” a documentary about the re-recording of the controversial British charity song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “Sunday for Sammy,” a tribute to actor Sammy Johnson.

Wonfor also created a documentary about the film, "Shanghai Surprise," a film produced by George Harrison, starring Madonna and Sean Penn. That connection proved fruitful to Wonfor, as his connection to Harrison results in Paul McCartney asking him to direct what would become the Beatles' "Anthology."

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.