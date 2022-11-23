McCarthy Reportedly Plans to Hold Congressional Hearings at U.S.-Mexico Border

Photo by Voice of America via public domain

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy, speaking to Fox News, has revealed that he is planning on holding congressional hearings on the border and immigration at the physical U.S.- Mexico border, Mediaite reports.

McCarthy reportedly made the comments to reporter Bill Melugin, following a discussion between the two about Republican leaders' trip to the southern border.

McCarthy and several other House Republicans made the trip, while also reportedly hinting towards a possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Republicans have been critical of Mayorkas after he testified that he did not believe there was a crisis at the border, stating it is secure.

“I’m going to sit down with the border agents and get a firsthand knowledge of what is happening today because I do not trust what Sec. Mayorkas has told the nation. Every fact of what he has said is not true from everything we have seen,” McCarthy said.

After talking to McCarthy on his visit to the border, Melugin reported that the Republican is also contemplating holding any hearings on the border, at the actual physical U.S.-Mexico border.

"He told me that once Republicans take power and if he is Speaker, what he’s planning to do is hold border hearings physically here at the border in an effort to get Democrats to physically come down here and see the border crisis firsthand," Melugin reported.

