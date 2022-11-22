Iconic Kentucky Governor Dies

Photo by Office of the Governor of Kentucky via public domain

Former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., the father of CNN anchor Pamela Brown, has reportedly died, according to CNN.

Brown's daughter issued the following statement, announcing his passing:

“Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over,” She said.

“Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, ‘I have never been so happy.’”

Brown, who was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1933, attended the University of Kentucky, before going on to serve in the United States Army Reserve.

He then went into the restaurant business, helping elevate Kentucky Fried Chicken to become a fast food titan, using his position as an icon in the state to then leverage a successful bid for governor in 1979, serving in the position until 1983.

Several political leaders have expressed their condolences following his passing, including current Governor Andy Beshear, who called Brown, "a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.