Sports Icons Subject of New Government Investigation

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

Sports icons Tom Brady and Steph Curry are reportedly among a group of celebrities now under investigation by a Texas regulator in relation to fraud committed by the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, The Hill reports.

Joe Rotunda, the director of enforcement for the Texas State Securities Board, reportedly told Bloomberg in an interview that they are reviewing payments made to Brady, Curry, and other celebrities for their endorsement of the crypto exchange, as well as what disclosures were made and the accessibility to retail investors.

The newest report comes a week after a class-action lawsuit was filed against FTX, its former CEO, and a group of celebrities including Larry David and basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.

The investigation is not believed to be as serious as those conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, however, Brady and Curry could still be subject to hefty fines if they were to be found in wrongdoing.

It is unclear if the SEC is looking into any celebrities' involvement in their ongoing investigation of FTX.

Brady and Curry were among a group of high-profile individuals that FTX sought to endorse their brand and heighten its image. The crypto exchange has since been the subject of several investigations into the company following its sudden collapse. It has also prompted calls for heavy regulation of other cryptocurrencies.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.