Supreme Court Issues New Ruling in Trump Tax Return Case

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

In a new ruling, the Supreme Court has cleared the path for a Congressional review of former President Trump's tax returns, CNN reports.

In a major blow to the former president, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Internal Revenue Service may release the returns to the House of Representatives, stating that the release would serve a legitimate legislative purpose to review tax laws as they apply to a sitting president.

Trump's legal team had fought repeatedly to keep the returns withheld, bringing the issue to the Supreme Court after failing to win in decisions at the district and appellate levels.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who had originally placed a temporary order freezing the subpoena for the release of Trump's tax returns, joined in the decision. There were no noted dissents in the ruling.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal had originally sought the documents in 2019. Movement was not made on the release of the returns until 2021, when the Justice Department, now under the Biden administration, decided that the IRS was obligated to supply them to the House committee.

The original ruling to enforce the subpoena, which was made by a Trump-appointed judge, was issued late last year. The case was then appealed, where it was not reversed, and eventually sent on appeal to the Supreme Court.

