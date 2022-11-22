New Details on the Hours Leading to "Power Rangers" Star's Death Unveiled

Photo by Mal1262 via CC SA 4.0

New details have been released regarding the days and hours leading up to the death of "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank, TMZ reports.

Frank, who was found dead inside a hotel room of an apparent suicide over the weekend, had reportedly been involved in an argument with his wife in the days leading up to his death. The two had been undergoing a divorce but were staying at the same hotel in Texas, in separate rooms.

Frank and his wife, Tammie, got into a heated argument inside Tammie's hotel room on Friday, with hotel staffers eventually called to calm down the estranged couple.

TMZ reports, citing law enforcement sources, that the two were then involved in another argument at some point either late Friday night or early Saturday evening, with the actor reportedly locking his wife out of his room.

Tammie later called the police after she became worried about Frank's well-being. When they were unable to get a response from him, hotel employees unlocked the room, where he was found reportedly hanged in the bathroom, in an apparent suicide.

Frank was best known for his role in the original "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" as Tommy Oliver, who was also the Green Ranger. He eventually became the White Ranger, leading the group.

He is survived by four children.

