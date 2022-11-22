Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter Account Reactivated

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account has reportedly been reinstated after she was previously banned in January, according to The Associated Press.

Greene is the latest person to have their account reactivated on the popular social media platform, following former President Donald Trump, who had his account reactivated over the weekend. She had originally been suspended for violating Twitter's misinformation policy.

Trump's account has originally been suspended by Twitter following the events of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. At the time, the company stated that they feared the risk of more possible incitement of violence from Trump via the account, which prompted them to take action by suspending it. The former president has stated that he does not plan to return to Twitter after he had created his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Elon Musk's takeover of the company has resulted in widespread new rules for the platform's content and misinformation policies.

However, Musk had earlier said he would not make any significant decisions on unbanning accounts until he formed a "content moderation council" to weigh in. Such a council has not yet been announced.

Musk also made headlines after he refused to unban InfoWars' Alex Jones, who had been banned in 2018.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted Sunday. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

