Dr. Fauci Makes Final White House Appearance

Photo by The White House via public domain

Dr. Anthony Fauci has made his final White House briefing before leaving his official position, CNN reports.

Dr. Fauci, who is leaving his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, reflected on his 40 years in the profession during the briefing.

“I’ll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments, but I would like people to remember about what I’ve done, is that every day for all of those years I’ve given it everything that I have and I’ve never left anything on the field,” Fauci said.

“So if they want to remember me, whether they judge rightly or wrongly what I’ve done, I gave it all I got for a few decades,” Fauci added.

Dr. Fauci, whose career stretched over the course of seven different presidencies, helped oversee the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it a "really, really very important" part of his career, but that it only represented a "fragment of the 40 total years that I've been doing it."

Fauci announced earlier this year that he would be leaving his positions, but says that he is "not retiring," but will “continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

