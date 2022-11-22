Prominent Democrat Says Party "Not Even Close" to Understanding Border

Photo by Tony Webster via CC Attribution 2.0

Senator Mark Kelly, in an interview with The Washington Post, says that Democrats do not understand the southern border and that Republicans only talk about the issue, without doing "anything about it," The Hill reports.

Kelly, who recently won reelection in Arizona over Republican Blake Masters, says that some Democrats have been unable to grasp many of the issues facing people living on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Not even close,” Kelly stated when asked if Democrats have addressed frustrations with border security. “When I first got to Washington, it didn’t take me long to realize that there are a lot of Democrats who don’t understand our southern border and a lot of Republicans who just want to talk about it. Don’t necessarily want to do anything about it, just want to use it politically.”

“So my approach has been — to the extent that we could and can — to make progress on securing it, but also doing it in a way that’s in accordance with our ethics and our values, not to demonize people,” Kelly added.

Senator Kelly says that he has worked to balance immigration reform that has been backed by Democratic leadership with the calls from constituents to secure the border.

“Our country would really benefit from stronger border security and comprehensive immigration reform,” Kelly concluded. “We still have a situation where a lot of Democrats don’t really understand it and a lot of Republicans just want to talk about it and use it for political purposes.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and politics. Follow us for the latest top stories on NewsBreak.