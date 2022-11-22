Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 3.0

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”

Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.

In the tweet, Graham said, “if President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat.

“His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election.”

Graham also tweeted, “as we listen to President Trump remind us of what is possible regarding our borders, economy, and national security, it is my hope that he will continue to focus on the solutions that he offered tonight to restore a broken America.”

Graham has supported Trump in recent years after running against him for the 2016 Republican nomination. Prior to Trump winning the nomination that year, Graham stated that Republicans “will get destroyed… and we will deserve it” if Trump became the nominee, according to HuffPost.

Trump was the first major candidate to announce his candidacy for president in 2024. Other people who are expected to consider runs include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Secretary Nikki Haley, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

