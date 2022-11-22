Republican Who Voted to Impeach Trump Wins Reelection

Photo by House Creative Committee via public domain

A California Republican who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump due to the January 6th attack on the Capitol has won reelection, Politico reports.

Representative David Valadao, who was one of ten Republicans in the House to vote to impeach Trump following the events of January 6th, had the race declared for him as he held a 3 percentage point lead over opponent Rudy Salas, a member of the California State Assembly.

Valadao was first elected to Congress in 2012 for the 21st District in California. He was later defeated in a reelection bid in 2018 but regained his seat in 2020, now shifting to the 22nd District following redistricting.

Valadao is only one of two Republicans who had voted to impeach Trump that was then able to hold their seat, the other being Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington. Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Tom Rice (R-S.C.), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) all lost their primaries, while Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill), did not seek reelection.

Valadao's victory now gives House Republicans a 219-212 majority in the chamber, after they were able to clinch control of the House last Wednesday. Four races remain undecided, one in Alaska, one in Colorado (in which the Democrat in the race has already conceded), and two in California.

