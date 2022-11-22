The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent.

Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.

Frisch did not see a path to coming away with the victory in the race and overcoming the 554-vote disadvantage, so he conceded the election late last week, making the announcement that he was conceding and calling Boebert to concede personally.

His concession came as many networks were making their official projections for the Republican Boebert.

“We believe in the integrity of the elections in our great state of Colorado and are supportive of this recount to insure the continued faith in the security of our elections. However, the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small, very very small. It’d be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group--any other group--to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount,” Frisch said on Friday.

This may not be the end of the battle between Frisch and Boebert, however, as Frisch officially filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District again in 2024.

